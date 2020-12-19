How to deal with the ‘holiday blues’ when not seeing loved ones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -As new infection numbers keep declining, state health experts are urging people not to let their guard down, especially with Christmas and New Year’s coming up.

Governor Jared Polis is asking people to celebrate at home. It’s a big ask, especially since so many people have missed out on so much this year.

“If we can get through Christmas like we did through Thanksgiving in a safe way--I think we will be well on our way toward the vaccination having an impact and moving forward,” Gov. Polis said in a press conference on Friday.

The governor knows asking for people to celebrate again sans family and friends can be hard--but he hopes this is the last time he has to do this.

“The worst gift that you can give is coronavirus,” he warned.

The holidays almost don’t seem like the holidays unless they are spent with the people you love--and experts say feeling this way is OK.

“Holidays can be an especially hard time some years, especially because they are also times when we notice the more difficult changes that have happened, like loss and loneliness,” Aimee Voth Siebert, the disaster behavioral health lead at CDPHE explained.

To cope, experts say reach out to loved ones, focus on the good, and still celebrate with loved ones--even if it’s in a different way.

“Above all, remember to stay connected. Being apart physically doesn’t mean we need to be disconnected from each other,” Voth Siebert added.

Steps the state says we’ve done before, and should do again next week, so we can get back to a normal holiday season next year.

If you are struggling this holiday season, the state has resources for you. Click here to see them.

The holiday season is here! Things will be different this year, but we can still have fun and safe celebrations. Celebrate by watching your favorite holiday movie with family and friends in other households over video chat.#StepUpColorado pic.twitter.com/aFyrnXOhSw — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) December 19, 2020

