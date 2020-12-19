Advertisement

Homeowner holds down burglary suspect until police arrive

CSPD to start live fire training
CSPD to start live fire training((Image: Pixabay)(KOSA))
By Ashley Franco
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:40 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A homeowner in Colorado Springs is to thank for holding down a burglary suspect until police were able to respond.

Early Saturday morning the police department received a call about a burglary in the 8500 block of Roaring Fork Road, in northeast Colorado Springs. According to the report a man broke into a home and stole the homeowner’s car.

About an hour later police responded to another call for a person trying to break into a car. This happened in the 7800 block of Maple Lane. Police say the owner of that home confronted the suspect and held down the suspect until police arrived.

CSPD reports the suspect, a juvenile, was in possession of the previously stolen van from earlier in the night. According to police he also had a gun on him.

CSPD says this investigation is still ongoing and they encourage anyone with information on this investigation to call them.

