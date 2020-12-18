Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - As more and more people in Colorado start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, some people will be taking part in a program that monitors possible side effects.

As UCHealth begins administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers on Thursday at University of Colorado Hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, some recipients were also given the BioIntelliSense BioButton medical device. The device is being used as a “post-vaccine monitoring program.” The people behind the new technology are based in Golden and believe the program could be deployed more broadly in high-risk patient populations.

The device continually monitors temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate at rest of the person who received a vaccine.

“The participation of our frontline health care workers in this vaccine monitoring program serves as an important operational milestone in scaling the program for the larger population, particularly with vulnerable patient populations and seniors in long-term care environments,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and professor and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We work closely with partners like BioIntelliSense to not only navigate the ever-changing landscape of health care but collaboratively develop the innovative tools that are transforming the way patients receive care.”

The people taking part will wear the BioButton device for two days before they receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a week after.

For more information on the BioButton COVID-19 health screening solution, visit www.biointellisense.com/biobutton.

Click here to read more about the device in a news release from UCHealth.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.