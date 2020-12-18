Advertisement

Shots fired in reported road rage incident out of Canon City

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) -Polie in Canon City are asking for help after a reported road rage incident where shots were fired.

The crime occurred Thursday just before 6:30 in the evening. Officers were called to the 900 block of Sell Ave. The neighborhood is close to the Arkansas River just south of Highway 50 and east of S. 9th Street.

“While the driver of one vehicle spoke with FreCom, the dispatcher heard two shots fired,” Operations Commander Steven Huskey wrote in a news release. “The caller told the dispatcher that an occupant of the other vehicle had shot at his vehicle. The other vehicle and occupants then fled the area in an unknown direction.”

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gold-colored minivan with Washington license plates, possibly BPM6936. The shooter was described as an African American man and his passenger an African American woman.

If anyone has any information on this incident is asked to call the FreCom Dispatch Center by calling 719-276-5600 and selecting Option 8. If you see the vehicle or occupants, do not attempt to contact them as they are considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 and report their last known location.

“While it is not believed there is an on-going threat to the community, we urge all motorists to avoid aggressive drivers on the roadways,” Huskey added in the release.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Mohemed Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night; suspect arrested

Latest News

Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo logo.
Corrections officer title will change to ‘clinical safety specialist’ at Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo
BioButton device used to monitor vital signs after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
Flurries on Friday
Flurries on Friday
Mark Calvert has read The Polar Express to kids at Grant Elementary for 28 years.
COS man reads popular Christmas book to thousands of kids over three decades