Shots fired in reported road rage incident out of Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) -Polie in Canon City are asking for help after a reported road rage incident where shots were fired.

The crime occurred Thursday just before 6:30 in the evening. Officers were called to the 900 block of Sell Ave. The neighborhood is close to the Arkansas River just south of Highway 50 and east of S. 9th Street.

“While the driver of one vehicle spoke with FreCom, the dispatcher heard two shots fired,” Operations Commander Steven Huskey wrote in a news release. “The caller told the dispatcher that an occupant of the other vehicle had shot at his vehicle. The other vehicle and occupants then fled the area in an unknown direction.”

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gold-colored minivan with Washington license plates, possibly BPM6936. The shooter was described as an African American man and his passenger an African American woman.

If anyone has any information on this incident is asked to call the FreCom Dispatch Center by calling 719-276-5600 and selecting Option 8. If you see the vehicle or occupants, do not attempt to contact them as they are considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 and report their last known location.

“While it is not believed there is an on-going threat to the community, we urge all motorists to avoid aggressive drivers on the roadways,” Huskey added in the release.

