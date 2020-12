PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck rollover has I-25 SB closed just north of Exit 116 in Pueblo.

We have a crew on the way to learn more.

No estimated time on when this route will reopen.

Traffic alert. I25 southbound closed just north of Exit 116 in Pueblo County. Detour in place at Exit 122. Use alternate route if traveling southbound to Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/aJxRBNzc1Q — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) December 18, 2020

