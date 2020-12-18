Next week’s vaccine shipments could be smaller than expected in many states

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several states are now expecting thousands fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than they were initially told, according to the Associated Press.

It’s not clear if Colorado is one of the states expecting the cut. KKTV reached out to Governor Polis’ office late Thursday night asking if upcoming vaccine shipments will be smaller than expected. A response had not been received yet as of 8:30 a.m Friday.

In the article by the Associated Press, it reads “Governors and health leaders in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.”

States included in this are California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Washington.

CBS News reported Friday morning, Pfizer is not having production issues.

Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine is on the brink of FDA approval and is expected to be shipped out next week.

