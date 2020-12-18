Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
KKTV
I-25 southbound back open north of Pueblo following a crash
BioButton device used to monitor vital signs after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer...
Colorado receiving less Pfizer vaccines than expected
COVID-19 in Colorado
COVID-19 cases start to decline in El Paso County, still too high to open dining rooms at restaurants
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
Nice weekend ahead
Nice weekend ahead