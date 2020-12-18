Colorado to launch a COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard on Friday

DENVER (KKTV) - Similar to the COVID-19 data dashboard managed by the State of Colorado, health officials are expected to share updated data on vaccines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is expected to launch the new dashboard at 4 p.m. on Friday. Click here to view the dashboard, which wasn’t available last time this article was updated at 2:35 p.m. The data released Friday afternoon will include information about the current phase and how many doses have been administered.

“Throughout the pandemic, CDPHE has prioritized data transparency and provides some of the most robust data in the nation and will continue to do the same with vaccine distribution,” a member of the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote in a release. “As providers administer more vaccine doses, CDPHE will be able to add additional data points to this dashboard.”

Colorado vaccine phase table (Colorado.gov)

