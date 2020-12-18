Colorado receiving less Pfizer vaccines than expected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The rate of people testing positive in Colorado is now half what it was, as recently as Thanksgiving.

Statewide, it’s at 7.19 percent. That means it’s getting closer to the CDC’s five percent threshold. The governor says right now one in 59 Coloradans is contagious with the virus.

There was some trouble with Colorado’s vaccine order, though. Colorado was originally going to get more than 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but the state says the federal government reduced that to just under 40,000 doses. Colorado is not the only state facing this issue.

Governor Jared Polis says he asking the federal government --or Operation Warp Speed--for more doses to come here to Colorado, and claims they are sitting in warehouses. However, the state says they initially thought the Pfizer vaccine would only have five doses in each vial, but it actually has six doses, so we will end up with more doses than we anticipated.

He says these vaccines are vital for things to get back to normal here in our state--especially as we are finally seeing a downward trend in cases. But now is not the time to let up.

“I know it’s a difficult thing to do for any of us but of course the worst gift that you can give this holiday season is coronavirus,” Gov. Polis said. “You know, I’ve use the analogy that we are running a marathon. This is 2020, it’s just a terrible year for humanity across the world. And now we are nearing the end of it and you’re dehydrated, sore, we are 100 yards in the finish line now is not the time to break down.”

The CDC tells states on a weekly basis what we can expect for the upcoming week.

Operation Warp Speed says it will distribute the extra doses if they become available.

COVID-19 case summary for Colorado (Dec. 18).



🔹304,107 cases

🔹2,012,614 people tested

🔹2,804 outbreaks

🔹4,259 deaths among cases

🔹3,427 deaths due to COVID-19

#Covid19Colorado pic.twitter.com/IfXoyq47C9 — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) December 18, 2020

