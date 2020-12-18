Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
Mohemed Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night; suspect arrested

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: The speed was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not...
Fauci on vaccine: Speed didn't compromise safety
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
Next week’s vaccine shipments could be smaller than expected in many states
Next week’s vaccine shipments could be smaller than expected in many states
The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows
12.18.20
Flurries on Friday