Air Force football, Army to play at new Globe Life Field in 2021

Rivalry scheduled for neutral site in 2021, 2022
Rendering of the gridiron at Globe Life Field between Air Force and Army Nov. 6, 2021
Rendering of the gridiron at Globe Life Field between Air Force and Army Nov. 6, 2021(other)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons will play rival Army next year at a neutral site, in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic.

The Falcons and Black Knights will meet in the first ever college football game at the new Globe Life Field in Dallas, which is the current home of the Texas Rangers. The rivalry is scheduled for the neutral site the next two years (Nov. 6, 2021 and Nov. 5, 2022). Air Force will be the home team in 2021, Army the home team the following year.

“We are honored to have Air Force and Army play the inaugural football game at Globe Life Field,” Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports & Entertainment said in a release Thursday. “Honoring our military heroes is very important to the Texas Rangers, and we expect the environment and other activities surrounding this great matchup will make for a very exciting weekend in Arlington.”

Air Force leads the all-time series, 37-16-1 and will play Army at West Point Saturday, Dec. 19. The winner of Saturday’s contest will win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Tickets for the 2021 event are on sale now.

