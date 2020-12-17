Woman accused in theft scheme targeting people selling cars online; 2 accomplices also wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a woman suspected in a ruse involving cars for sale, counterfeit checks, and stolen mail.

The alleged scheme starts with the suspect contacting people selling their vehicles online and offering to buy the car.

“When [the suspect] and the seller meet in person, they look over the vehicle together,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect agrees to buy the car and allegedly gives the unsuspecting seller a phony cashier’s check with a fake name.

“A bill of sale is completed and then [the suspect] drives the vehicle away. When the seller takes the cashier’s check to the bank, they then find out it is counterfeit,” police said.

After taking the vehicle, the suspect allegedly drives around breaking into mailboxes.

“Check that are found are altered and immediately cashed,” the news release says.

Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson. She is wanted on charges of forgery, identity theft and motor vehicle theft. She is believed to have a boot on her left foot from a recent injury and is using crutches.

Detectives suspect two men, 30-year-old Mychael Plunkett and 36-year-old Javier Rivera of helping Wilson with the mail theft and check-cashing part of the crime. Plunkett currently has two warrants for identity theft and forgery, while Rivera has one warrant for the same charges.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

