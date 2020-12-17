WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs a Pueblo business
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Surveillance video from a Pueblo business shows a nightmare coming to life.
According to Pueblo Police, an armed robbery occurred on Monday at JR’s Country Store along Prairie Avenue. The suspect was armed with a knife and approached the business on foot from a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was wearing what police describe as a “bright-orange Halloween mask.” At the time of the crime the suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans and Nike shoes. The suspect is described as a heavy-set male.
If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call 719-553-3297.
Police shared video of the incident on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.