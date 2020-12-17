Staying connected during the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local volunteer at the Children’s Hospital wanted to stay connected to the doctors, nurses and kids while at home by making hundreds of masks and scrub caps during the pandemic.

“I retired, moved out here to be with the kids and grandkids, and when I saw Children’s Hospital being built, I knew that was a calling for me,” said Lisa Parker, now a volunteer at Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The pandemic forced a lot of people home. Parker wanted to stay close to the hospital, though.

“I had very little sewing skills, but I made some masks, I made some scrub caps and done whatever I can to be connected to Children’s,” said Parker.

Parker learned how to sew from online tutorials, making hundreds of masks and scrub caps for the staff at the hospital. Many of the masks have fun, bright-colored prints with designs from Disney, Doctor Seuss and more. Each one takes about 30 minutes to make.

“The doctors are there to help the kids, and we are there just to help bring a little smile to the kids and help them forget what they’re really there for,” said Parker.

