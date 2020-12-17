Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police were investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

There was a heavy police presence soon after 6 p.m. in an area off Highway 50 just east of I-25. At 7 p.m. police were searching for a suspect and no suspect description was available.

Early into the investigation police believe the shooting happened at Val U Stay Inn & Suites off N. Hudson Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been shared publicly.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

