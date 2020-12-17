Advertisement

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night

Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo 12/16/20.
Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo 12/16/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police were investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

There was a heavy police presence soon after 6 p.m. in an area off Highway 50 just east of I-25. At 7 p.m. police were searching for a suspect and no suspect description was available.

Early into the investigation police believe the shooting happened at Val U Stay Inn & Suites off N. Hudson Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been shared publicly.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Suspected prostitution.
Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution
"Deployable Morgue Unit."
‘Deployable Morgue Unit’ activated in Pueblo County as number of COVID-19 deaths increase

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes MLK bypass Wednesday night in Colorado Springs
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs a Pueblo business
Outdoor dining program in Old Colorado City.
Support local businesses, new outdoor dining program starts Friday in Old Colorado City with a street closure
WATCH: Driver appears to abandon dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway