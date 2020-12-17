Advertisement

Serious crash closes MLK bypass Wednesday night in Colorado Springs

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed a major roadway in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

At about 7:45 p.m. police tweeted out both directions of the MLK bypass were closed from I-25 for the investigation. Details on how many cars were involved or how serious the injuries are were not immediately available.

“Alternate routes are required,” police added in the tweet. “Drive safely.”

Click here for a live traffic map.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Suspected prostitution.
Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution
"Deployable Morgue Unit."
‘Deployable Morgue Unit’ activated in Pueblo County as number of COVID-19 deaths increase

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo 12/16/20.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs a Pueblo business
Outdoor dining program in Old Colorado City.
Support local businesses, new outdoor dining program starts Friday in Old Colorado City with a street closure
WATCH: Driver appears to abandon dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway