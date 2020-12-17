Serious crash closes MLK bypass Wednesday night in Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed a major roadway in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
At about 7:45 p.m. police tweeted out both directions of the MLK bypass were closed from I-25 for the investigation. Details on how many cars were involved or how serious the injuries are were not immediately available.
“Alternate routes are required,” police added in the tweet. “Drive safely.”
Click here for a live traffic map.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
