Advertisement

RECALL ALERT: Graco baby sleeper accessory recalled due to suffocation risk

1 of 4 products recalled on 12/16/20.
1 of 4 products recalled on 12/16/20.(cpsc.gov)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Parents across the country need to be aware of sleeper accessory that was recalled due to suffocation risk.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted an alert for the inclined sleeper accessory included with the following Graco products:

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard

The reason for the recall, infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

About 51,000 units are impacted.

For more information on what to do if you own the product, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Mohemed Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night; suspect arrested

Latest News

BioButton device used to monitor vital signs after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
Flurries on Friday
Flurries on Friday
Mark Calvert has read The Polar Express to kids at Grant Elementary for 28 years.
COS man reads popular Christmas book to thousands of kids over three decades
Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning