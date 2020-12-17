RECALL ALERT: Graco baby sleeper accessory recalled due to suffocation risk

(KKTV) - Parents across the country need to be aware of sleeper accessory that was recalled due to suffocation risk.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted an alert for the inclined sleeper accessory included with the following Graco products:

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard

-Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard

The reason for the recall, infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

About 51,000 units are impacted.

For more information on what to do if you own the product, click here.

