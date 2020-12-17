Man arrested after struggle with police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a parolee is back in custody after trying to fight an officer late Wednesday night.

The incident started as a routine traffic stop in the area of Northern and Prairie around 10:45 p.m.

“Officers Golden and Shuler-Cordova attempted to stop a pickup that had no license plates,” said Capt. Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department. “The pickup pulled into a parking lot at 2900 West Northern and the two male occupants jumped out and ran in different directions.”

One of the men hopped the fence into Mountain View Cemetery and got away. The other man led Golden on a chase for several blocks before abruptly stopping and squaring up to fight the officer.

“He attempted to strike Officer Golden, who moved in and tackled him,” Rummel said. “The suspect continued to struggle as Officer Golden held him down.”

A bystander jumped out of his car and grabbed the suspect’s legs until four backup officers arrived at the scene.

“Good work by all of the officers and thank you to the citizen who stopped to lend a hand!” Rummel said.

The suspect now faces several new charges, including attempted assault on a peace officer. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

