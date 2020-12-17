Lamar’s Zane Rankin named CHSAA 2A Player of the Year

Season “A” for Colorado high school football is in the books, and now we have our top-performing athletes for a strange year.

On Wednesday, CHSAA released All-State football teams, complied with help from CHSAAnow.com, ColoradoPreps.com, and MaxPreps.com and voted on by coaches across the state.

Lamar’s senior quarterback Zane Rankin was named 2A Player of the Year. Rankin scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the CHSAA 2A state title game. The Savages eventually lost to Eaton 28-21.

A full list of selections can be found on CHSAA’s website.

CLASS 4A:

Player of the year: Zack Rakowsky, Loveland

Coach of the year: Jeff Mauck, Loveland

4A First Team (Local Selections):

Cale Cormaney (QB) Rampart

Kaden Dudley (WR) Palmer Ridge

Luke McAllister (QB) Palmer Ridge

Connor Jones (T/G) Palmer Ridge

Beau Freyler (WR/FS) Pine Creek

Jayden Fuller (G/DE) Fountain-Fort Carson

Q Jones (RB) Fountain-Fort Carson

Thomas Schneider (T/DE) Fountain-Fort Carson

CLASS 3A:

Player of the year: Jordan Woolverton, Durango

Coach of the year: David Vogt, Durango

3A First Team (Local Selections):

Luke Guarienti (WR/FS) Pueblo South

George Longoria (RB/LB) Pueblo South

Brian Mata (T) Pueblo South

CLASS 2A:

Player of the year: Zane Rankin, Lamar

Coach of the year: Zac Lemon, Eaton

2A First Team (Local Selections):

Blake Buxton (WR/CB) Lamar

Alex Castaneda (DE/G) Lamar

Devyn Kincade (OL) Lamar

Zane Rankin (QB/CB) Lamar

Alex Vonderharr(K/P) Woodland Park

