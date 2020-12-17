Lamar’s Zane Rankin named CHSAA 2A Player of the Year
Season “A” for Colorado high school football is in the books, and now we have our top-performing athletes for a strange year.
On Wednesday, CHSAA released All-State football teams, complied with help from CHSAAnow.com, ColoradoPreps.com, and MaxPreps.com and voted on by coaches across the state.
Lamar’s senior quarterback Zane Rankin was named 2A Player of the Year. Rankin scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the CHSAA 2A state title game. The Savages eventually lost to Eaton 28-21.
A full list of selections can be found on CHSAA’s website.
CLASS 4A:
Player of the year: Zack Rakowsky, Loveland
Coach of the year: Jeff Mauck, Loveland
4A First Team (Local Selections):
Cale Cormaney (QB) Rampart
Kaden Dudley (WR) Palmer Ridge
Luke McAllister (QB) Palmer Ridge
Connor Jones (T/G) Palmer Ridge
Beau Freyler (WR/FS) Pine Creek
Jayden Fuller (G/DE) Fountain-Fort Carson
Q Jones (RB) Fountain-Fort Carson
Thomas Schneider (T/DE) Fountain-Fort Carson
CLASS 3A:
Player of the year: Jordan Woolverton, Durango
Coach of the year: David Vogt, Durango
3A First Team (Local Selections):
Luke Guarienti (WR/FS) Pueblo South
George Longoria (RB/LB) Pueblo South
Brian Mata (T) Pueblo South
CLASS 2A:
Player of the year: Zane Rankin, Lamar
Coach of the year: Zac Lemon, Eaton
2A First Team (Local Selections):
Blake Buxton (WR/CB) Lamar
Alex Castaneda (DE/G) Lamar
Devyn Kincade (OL) Lamar
Zane Rankin (QB/CB) Lamar
Alex Vonderharr(K/P) Woodland Park
