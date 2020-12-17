Advertisement

First dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to staff at Parkview Medical Center

Healthcare workers at Parkview got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
Healthcare workers at Parkview got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of medical staff from Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo now have the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first shipment of the vaccine got to Pueblo County on Wednesday and Parkview got 1,000 of those vaccines.

This vaccine clinic comes as Parkview has hit capacity in the ICU when it comes to COVID-19 patients several times over the last few weeks.

11 News spoke to Keith Martinez, one of the first three employees to get the vaccine Thursday morning. Martinez has been working at Parkview Medical Center for 27 years, but now with this vaccine he says he feels safer going into work and fighting the COVID-19 virus. “I’m so happy we have this vaccine that has been offered to us. When I walk down the hallways I’m going to feel a little bit more protected”, says Martinez.

Leslie Barnes, the president of Parkview Medical Center, says this is a big day for their staff and can’t describe what this means to her. “This is this is the glimmer of hope, not just for Parkview but really the world. This is the start of trying to get this virus under control. The amount of people that have lost their lives is staggering” says Barnes.

Parkview tells me they plan to vaccinate about 100 to 150 staff members on Thursday and will continue to run their vaccine clinic until all staff has the vaccine. Today healthcare workers that come in direct contact with COVID-19 were the first to receive the vaccine.

Barnes hopes the entire staff at Parkview has gotten both doses of the vaccine by the end of January or early February.

Parkview is reportedly also getting about 2,500 Moderna vaccines. Barnes says they are waiting to hear about FDA approval and if that happens they should be in Pueblo next week.

