Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Mohemed Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
AP source: Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary
U.S. Surgeon General does an interview over Zoom about COVID-19 issues of the day.
Surgeon General discusses COVID vaccinations: “The finish line is in sight”