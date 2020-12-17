Advertisement

Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning

Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DILLON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado will open this weekend and operate a little bit differently during a pandemic.

Click here for tickets that go on sale Friday morning. Guests will be allowed in for the first time this year Friday night.

“Ice artisans in Dillon have been working around the clock to get the attraction ready before Christmas this year,” a representative with the attraction wrote in a release. The acre-sized interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.”

Due to the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed in at a time and masks will be required for both guests and staff.

This is the fourth season Ice Castles has built in Dillon Town Park.  The Colorado castle is one of four Ice Castles locations in North America, and the first to open for the season.

