Advertisement

D-60 announces plan for in-person learning after winter break

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo students returning from winter break next month will start the semester remotely before some transition back to in-person learning.

District 60 confirmed Thursday that when school resumes on Jan. 4, students won’t be physically going back. Through Jan. 14, all D-60 students will remain on e-learning.

Starting Jan. 18, the district will begin transitioning preschool, elementary, and middle school students enrolled in in-person learning back to the buildings. Elementary students will return to their schools four days, while middle schoolers will follow a hybrid schedule. Students who opted to be fully online this school year will remain on remote learning.

High schoolers will remain on virtual learning for now. No date for a return to in-person learning has been given.

For more on the district’s plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
Suspected prostitution.
Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution
DIA announces rapid COVID testing at airport

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is...
Russia can’t use its name and flag at the next 2 Olympics
Police at the scene of a traffic stop turned chase near Northern and Prairie in Pueblo on Dec....
Man arrested after struggle with police officer
AAA expects one third fewer Americans will travel for the holidays in 2020 compared to 2019
Less holiday travel expected; Americans still likely to go against pandemic warnings
A doctor at Children's wearing one of the bright-colored scrub caps made by a passionate...
Staying connected during the pandemic