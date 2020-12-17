D-60 announces plan for in-person learning after winter break

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo students returning from winter break next month will start the semester remotely before some transition back to in-person learning.

District 60 confirmed Thursday that when school resumes on Jan. 4, students won’t be physically going back. Through Jan. 14, all D-60 students will remain on e-learning.

Starting Jan. 18, the district will begin transitioning preschool, elementary, and middle school students enrolled in in-person learning back to the buildings. Elementary students will return to their schools four days, while middle schoolers will follow a hybrid schedule. Students who opted to be fully online this school year will remain on remote learning.

High schoolers will remain on virtual learning for now. No date for a return to in-person learning has been given.

