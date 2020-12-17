Advertisement

COS man reads popular Christmas book to thousands of kids over three decades

Mark Calvert has read The Polar Express to kids at Grant Elementary for 28 years.
Mark Calvert has read The Polar Express to kids at Grant Elementary for 28 years.(The Calvert Family)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the best parts about this time of the year is families and traditions, but one local family has shared one of their Christmas tradition with thousands of kids for almost three decades.

It all revolves around a common Christmas book that has helped keep the Christmas magic alive for 28 years.

When Mark Calvert’s kids were little, he used to read to them a lot. Then he started reading to his daughter, Sarah’s kindergarten class--that’s when he discovered a book that would later mean so much.

“And one year I read the polar express and I thought ‘oh, I think I have my most favorite story ever,’” Calvert explained.

To this day, Calvert reads The Polar Express to dozens of classes a year at Grant Elementary.

This year looks a little different, and on Thursday he thought he was joining a remote call to read to students, but his own children were on the other line and so was 11 NEWS reporter Megan Hiler.

“I had no clue,” he said as he joined the call.

“It’s as normal as waking up and opening presents,” Calvert’s daughter, Sarah Tucker said. “It’s what we do on Christmas and for us, it’s sharing our dad and sharing the story and sharing the spirit of Christmas.”

Although he is reading the story in a different way this year, Calvert says now more than ever its important to keep the tradition alive.

“With this year just being out of whack --adding a good consistent, something that they can count on is very important. The kids think they enjoy it? No, amp that up a couple of levels and that’s how much I enjoy reading it to them.”

Ryan Miller, the principal at Grant Elementary told 11 NEWS this is something the kids look forward to each year.

“And even though they have heard the story--they are still enraptured by it and love it,” he said.

A simple gesture for all that shows some things never change: kids will always love a good story and the spirit of the holiday season will be there--pandemic or not.

“It’s okay to take something at face value and just believe it. Believe it in your heart,” Calvert said.

Calvert wants to keep this tradition alive and looks forward to reading to his grandchildren at the school one day.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
An armed robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect wearing creepy clown mask robs Pueblo business
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Mohemed Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo Wednesday night; suspect arrested

Latest News

BioButton device used to monitor vital signs after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
Flurries on Friday
Flurries on Friday
1 of 4 products recalled on 12/16/20.
RECALL ALERT: Graco baby sleeper accessory recalled due to suffocation risk
Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning