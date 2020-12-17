44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs have reason to believe a 44-year-old man was attempting to solicit an underage girl for sex.

Jose Marmolejo-Marcias was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Nevada Avenue. Officers were called to the area on a report of two underage teen girls needing help at a hotel. Detectives believe the suspect had arranged to provide a hotel room and money to an underage female in exchange for a sex act.

Marmolejo-Marcias is facing multiple felony charges. As of Wednesday night, a mugshot had not been released to the public.

_______________________________

With cases like 11 News wants to remind the public of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Colorado:

If you are concerned that you have encountered a case of human trafficking, you can call the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-455-5075.

Click here for more information on the task force.

