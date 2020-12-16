Advertisement

WANTED: Police say a suspect shot someone in Pueblo who was trying to buy a car

Pueblo shooting suspect.
Pueblo shooting suspect.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - What police believe was an attempt at buying a car turned into a shooting Tuesday night.

Pueblo officers were called to the 2100 block of E. 14th Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim had been shot multiple times.

“The victim was attempting to buy a vehicle,” police wrote in a news release. “The suspect knocked on the door of the residence and indicated he was there to sell a car. When the victim opened the door, the suspect entered with a gun. The suspect and victim struggled over the gun, and during the struggle the victim was shot by the suspect. The victim is recovering at an area hospital. "

A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article. A video of the suspect is below. The suspect is described only as a white or Hispanic man with cursive writing over his eyebrow and has a thin build.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the suspect you are asked to call 719-320-6006.

Snow potential Friday
