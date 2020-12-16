USPS slammed with packages amid pandemic and holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Post Office is busier than ever this holiday season--which is causing some mail and packages to be delayed.

The USPS says they are dealing with more packages than ever before and are working overtime to get them all out.

That being said, if you’re looking ship something to a loved one, you better act fast. Not only is it busy because of the holidays, but there’s also delays because of the pandemic.

“I am mailing more. I have a granddaughter in Kentucky and I am not going to be able to see her,” Miriam Fleisher, who was mailing packages Wednesday said.

“I am mailing more this year because I had time to create stuff and I am mailing it out to family members and friends,” Daniel Ernster added.

During the busiest time of the year, add a pandemic and unprecedented volumes of mail, postal workers are up well before dawn trying to keep up with demand as more people choose to stay home this year rather than visit relatives in person.

“So this year is an extraordinary year with the COVID pandemic,” James Foxrud, a communications specialist for USPS said. “Because of that, we don’t really know how many more packages we’re going to do this year. We just know that it’s a lot. I’ve been in the postal service for two-and-a-half decades, and this is the most packages I have ever seen.”

Foxrud at the USPS headquarters in Denver. He told 11 NEWS carriers are delivering thousands of packages before noon.

“We appreciate your patience, during this time. Our carriers are starting as early as 6:00 in the morning, getting out and delivering packages in Colorado Springs. They’re delivering close to 15,000, 20,000 packages by 9:00 a.m.”

The USPS issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

“Our employees are doing, you know, they’re facing the pandemic, just like everybody else. And yet they show up to work every day,” Foxrud added. “Thousands of people out there every morning, bringing that holiday cheer to our customers.”

“They are doing a great job,” Fleisher said.

If you want something to get to your loved one by Christmas, the deadline for small packages is Friday, and priority mail packages is Saturday.

But the postal service is asking customers to send packages as soon as possible to try and get them delivered on time.

To help with the holiday surge, two local post offices will be open this Sunday.

That’s the Briargate station and the GMF station off Fountain Boulevard.

