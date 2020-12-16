U.S. Postal Service advises sending holiday mail ASAP, says it’s swamped with historic holiday volume

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Postal Service says it’s swamped going into the home stretch before Christmas.

In a statement Monday night, the Postal Service advised anyone sending cards and gifts this season to do so ASAP.

“In an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season, the Postal Service encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards as soon as possible. ... While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays. These challenges are being felt by shippers across the board,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

The statement can be read in full here.

To alleviate some of the burden, USPS says it has hired seasonal workers when and where needed, has expanded Sunday delivery in high-volume locations, and will deliver packages in select locations on Christmas Day for an additional fee.

In Colorado Springs, the locations on 8586 Criterion Drive and 3655 E. Fountain Blvd. are open this Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Below are tips from the Postal Service for a successful holiday mailing season:

- Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes. They are available at post office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes.

- Make it easy with Click-N-Ship. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.

- Schedule a free package pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.

- Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local Post Office.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.