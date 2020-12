PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The first batch of Pfizer vaccines have arrived in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the shipment made it to the county just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

#BREAKING according to @PuebloHealth the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines got to Pueblo this morning! 10 of them will go to PDPHE and 1,000 will go to @ParkviewMC — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) December 16, 2020

