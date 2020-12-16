Fire restrictions lifted in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire restrictions for Pueblo County have lifted starting immediately. The stage 1 restrictions have been in place since March 25, 2020.

With these restrictions lifted, Pueblo county residents can have outdoor fires for yard debris, agricultural needs and recreation. Smokers are encouraged to still use caution and safely extinguish all smoking materials.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor decided to lift the restrictions since the fire danger rating has improved, adverse weather conditions have improved, the area is not seeing many human-caused fires, and there are fire resources available.

“I want to thank the citizens of Pueblo County for their patience and diligence in obeying the fire restrictions. Although the restrictions have been lifted, with dry conditions persisting in the region, I want to urge residents to remain cautious when using fire,” says Sheriff Taylor.

Pueblo County residents should continue to listen to red flag warnings and report all controlled burns. You can report them here. You can also call (719) 583-BURN (2876).

