Advertisement

Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway

Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12 in Colorado Springs.(Still image provided by an 11 News viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood reached out to 11 News asking for help. Surveillance video shows a driver appear to abandon a dog and then drive off.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 6 p.m. along Raven Hills Court. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Elementary School west of I-25 on the north side of the city.

You can view video of the incident at the bottom of this article.

Animal Control with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is investigating the case. If found, the person could be charged with cruelty to animals for abandoning the animal. It still isn’t clear if the driver intentionally abandoned the animal or not, or if there was another reason for putting the animal outside of the vehicle and driving away.

If you have information that could help, you’re asked to call 719-302-8798 and reference case number A20-22081.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Suspected prostitution.
Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution
Negative COVID test, traveler affidavit now required for overnight stay in Pitkin County

Latest News

Snow potential Friday
More Clouds Ahead of Changes
D-11 Logo
D11 will start 2nd semester with all students learning remotely
Snow potential Friday
Snow potential Friday
Pueblo shooting suspect.
WANTED: Police say a suspect shot someone in Pueblo who was trying to buy a car