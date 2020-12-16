Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood reached out to 11 News asking for help. Surveillance video shows a driver appear to abandon a dog and then drive off.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 6 p.m. along Raven Hills Court. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Elementary School west of I-25 on the north side of the city.

You can view video of the incident at the bottom of this article.

Animal Control with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is investigating the case. If found, the person could be charged with cruelty to animals for abandoning the animal. It still isn’t clear if the driver intentionally abandoned the animal or not, or if there was another reason for putting the animal outside of the vehicle and driving away.

If you have information that could help, you’re asked to call 719-302-8798 and reference case number A20-22081.

