Advertisement

DIA announces rapid COVID testing at airport

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Rapid COVID testing is now available at Denver International Airport.

Currently, XpresCheck rapid testing is only available at five airports: DIA, Boston, JFK, Newark and Phoenix.

According to a price list, testing is $200. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The following information is from xprescheck.com:

Here’s how it works:

1. Schedule your appointment online.

You’ll be taken to another website to create an account (or to sign in, if you’re already registered with us) and make an appointment. This should only take about 5 minutes. Please set only one appointment per patient. Schedule your appointment here.

2. Fill out the registration forms before your appointment.

We will email some forms for you to print, fill out, and bring with you to your appointment. This important step help minimizes your time on-site, helping to keep everyone safe. Please allow up to 24 hours for this email to arrive.

3. Arrive no more than 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Bring your completed forms, a valid ID, your insurance card, and payment if you are paying out-of-pocket. Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth, and please be sure to follow social distancing rules when you get here.

4. View your test results on our private portal.

If you took the Rapid Molecular COVID Test, we’ll text you when your results are ready — typically within 20–30 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Negative COVID test, traveler affidavit now required for overnight stay in Pitkin County
Suspected prostitution.
Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution

Latest News

File photo of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pueblo receives 1st shipment of COVID vaccines
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
State releases recommendations for getting students back to in-person learning
12.16.20
Sunshine and a warmer day
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders