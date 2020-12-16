DIA announces rapid COVID testing at airport

DENVER (KKTV) - Rapid COVID testing is now available at Denver International Airport.

Good news! #COVID19 testing is now available on Concourse B at DEN at this new @XpresCheck location! Learn more and book an appointment at https://t.co/raLyDfwppW #xprescheck https://t.co/nal0ShDJjw — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 16, 2020

Currently, XpresCheck rapid testing is only available at five airports: DIA, Boston, JFK, Newark and Phoenix.

According to a price list, testing is $200. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The following information is from xprescheck.com:

Here’s how it works:

1. Schedule your appointment online.

You’ll be taken to another website to create an account (or to sign in, if you’re already registered with us) and make an appointment. This should only take about 5 minutes. Please set only one appointment per patient. Schedule your appointment here.

2. Fill out the registration forms before your appointment.

We will email some forms for you to print, fill out, and bring with you to your appointment. This important step help minimizes your time on-site, helping to keep everyone safe. Please allow up to 24 hours for this email to arrive.

3. Arrive no more than 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Bring your completed forms, a valid ID, your insurance card, and payment if you are paying out-of-pocket. Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth, and please be sure to follow social distancing rules when you get here.

4. View your test results on our private portal.

If you took the Rapid Molecular COVID Test, we’ll text you when your results are ready — typically within 20–30 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.