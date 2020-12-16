Denver approves 2 raises for police officers in 2022
Dec. 15, 2020
DENVER (AP) - The Denver City Council has approved raises for its roughly 1,450 officers beginning in 2022.
Approval of the police union contract on Monday came with a 10-3 vote after the council initially denied the contract in September. The Denver Post reported that an arbitrator later ruled that the officers should receive a 2% raise on Jan. 1, 2022, and an additional 1.5% raise on July 1, 2022.
A representative from the city attorney’s office told the council the ruling was binding and voting it down could expose the city to potential lawsuits.