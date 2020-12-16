D11 will start 2nd semester with all students learning remotely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest school districts in Colorado Springs provided an update to families and staff on Wednesday with details on returning to school for the second semester.

According to a message posted on the D11 website, all students will return to learning remotely on Jan. 6. In-person learning for elementary students will start on Jan. 19 and secondary students will return to a hybrid schedule on the same day. Families will still have the choice to keep students fully online or have them return to in-person learning.

You can watch an in-depth interview with the superintendent below:

D-11 Superintendent gives update on the district D-11 COMMUNITY: The Superintendent for D-11 joined our Digital Anchor Jon Wiener KKTV and provided an update on the response to COVID-19. Including a POSSIBLE return date for hybrid learning. Thank you to all the teachers, employees and families who are working to make sure our kids get an education! We are expecting to check in with more districts in the coming weeks, what questions do you have for your school district? Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, December 7, 2020

You can read a letter from the superintendent below:

As we end the first semester of this school year, I’d like to share the plan to bring students back for in-person learning during the second semester. It has always been our desire to have students back in our classrooms and schools, but we want to do so in the safest way possible. Planning our return in January, D11 has participated in many discussions with other Pikes Peak area school districts and El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) officials. Based on the recommendations of EPCPH, we have decided it is strategic and appropriate to follow this timeline:

January 6: All students return to learning remotely

January 19: All students return to school

*Elementary students will return to in-person learning

*Secondary students will resume a hybrid schedule

*Families will still have the choice to keep students fully online or have them return to in-person learning. Please talk to your school for details.

**Mondays will be asynchronous learning days for all grade levels. (Schools will send more detailed schedules).

This timeline will be flexible and dependent on changes to our county’s color dial and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health. We want to have a plan that is sustainable so all students may return and stay in school. We encourage all families to celebrate the holidays in a safe manner that will support our ability to return to school.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to our staff, students, and families for adapting to the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has created. Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate the remainder of this school year together.

Yours in Partnership,

Dr. Michael J. Thomas, Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.