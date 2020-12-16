Colorado Springs massage parlor owner suspected of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs business owner is suspected of keeping a place of prostitution.

Police announced the arrest of Xinan Xia on Tuesday. The 55-year-old man owns the Rose Spa massage parlor on the north side of the city near Dublin Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard. Police are reporting they received multiple tips about prostitution acts being offered at the massage parlor.

In July, detectives were able to execute a search warrant at the business. Investigators eventually determined they had enough evident to arrest Xia. Xia is also suspected of pimping and money laundering on top of keeping a place of prostitution.

