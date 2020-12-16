Centura Health ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine is ramping up in a major way.

Centura Health received their first shipment from Pfizer Tuesday. The first shots are planned for Wednesday afternoon at facilities across Colorado. That includes Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs.

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services received 1,950 doses from Pfizer in the initial shipment. They hope to have all of those shots administered within 72 hours.

Centura Health expects to get the Moderna vaccine as soon as next week. It’s expected to gain emergency approval soon. On Tuesday, an FDA panel declared the vaccine safe and effective.

“We anticipate having about 80% of our healthcare workers within all of Centura Health through the second distribution, which could be as early as next week,” said Dr. Shuana Gully, the chief clinical officer.

Centura Health, like other healthcare facilities, plans to give the very first doses to workers who have the most contact with COVID-19.

“That’s doctors and nurses,” said Dr. Gully. “It’s also the people that serve food, and clean rooms, and ensure our environments are exactly how they need to be for our patients.”

Dr. Gully says the goal is to have Centura Health’s entire workforce vaccinated by the end of the year. She acknowledges there is a lot still up in the air. The initial supply is limited.

“It depends how fast the federal government can roll it out to the state government, and then the state allocates it to us locally,” said Dr. Gully. “We’ve been really happy about how quickly vaccines has rolled out.”

You can find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine at Centura Health below:

When will the vaccine be available?

On December 11, 2020 the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine. Centura will receive a limited number of doses in December 2020. However, widespread distribution of the vaccines is unlikely to be available before Spring 2021.

How many doses will our community/county receive?

Our expectation is that COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in phases, as determined by the FDA, CDC, and state and local health departments. Information has not been provided about how many doses will be included in each phase. We are closely monitoring the progress of the vaccine and developing guidelines for distribution of the amount we will be allotted.

When can I receive the vaccine?

Our expectation is that any COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed in phases, as determined by the FDA, CDC, and state and local health departments, beginning with a very limited number of doses in late 2020. National and state guidelines indicate that health care workers should be among the first to receive the vaccine in order to ensure health systems are able to continue to provide care through the pandemic and beyond. We expect vaccines to be more widely available for the general community in spring/summer 2021.

Are there side effects?

Most people do not have serious problems after being vaccinated, though some mild side effects can be expected. According to the CDC, your arm may be sore, red, or warm to the touch. Some people report getting a headache or fever when getting a vaccine.

These side effects are a sign that your immune system is doing exactly what it is supposed to do. It is working and building up protection to disease.

Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women and lactating mothers? What about children?

There is not enough information available to know whether the vaccine is safe for pregnant women, nursing mothers, or children. The clinical trials conducted this year tested the vaccines’ safety and efficacy in adults, and researchers will need to conduct additional studies on how the vaccine affects these other populations.

How much will the vaccine cost?

The federal government has already pre-purchased hundreds of millions of doses with taxpayer money and has promised to make the vaccines available for free.

Where can I get the vaccine?

Initially, a very limited number of provider sites will be available to administer the vaccine. Check with your primary care provider to learn more information on when the vaccine may become available to you based on the national and state guidelines on prioritization.

Where can I get more information about the vaccine?

For additional information on the COVID-19 and the vaccine approval process, we recommend reviewing the FAQs on the CDC website and FDA website.

