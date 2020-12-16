CC Hockey takes care of Miami University at NCHC Bubble

OMAHA, Neb. (KKTV) - Patrick Cozzi and Logan Will each scored his first career goal and Dominic Basse made 17 saves to lead Colorado College to a 4-1 victory over Miami Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

The Tigers (2-2-1) scored all four goals in the third period after the teams skated to a scoreless draw after 40 minutes.

Team captain Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at the 6:55 mark of the final frame. Cruikshank, who had two tallies against No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Sunday, took a cross-ice pass from freshman Nicklas Andrews (first career point) and buried a shot from the right circle past Miami goalie Ben Kraws.

Cozzi notched his first career goal at the 9:00 mark when Josiah Slavin stole the puck behind the Miami net and found Cozzi all alone in the slot for a 2-0 lead.

Kraws went to the bench in favor of an extra attacker with roughly four minutes to play, and the Tigers took full advantage as Ben Copeland gathered a loose puck at center ice and scored his second of the season into the open net to make it 3-0.

Basse was stellar in the net again for the Tigers, stopping 17 of the RedHawks’ 18 shots. Derek Daschke averted the shutout with 2:52 remaining in the game, then Will produced his first career goal, another empty-netter with 1:32 remaining in the game.

The Tigers outshot Miami, 30-18, and Kraws finished with 26 saves for Miami (1-6-0).

Colorado College returns to action on Friday, Dec. 18, against ninth-ranked St. Cloud State, beginning at 7:35 p.m. (CT).

