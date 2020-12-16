Air Force Football: Laufenberg, Ferguson named first-team all-Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force senior offensive linemen Nolan Laufenberg and Parker Ferguson were each named first-team all-Mountain West, according to an announcement today from the league office. This season marks the second straight for Air Force to have a pair of offensive linemen honored. Laufenberg is a repeat member in 2020 and was joined by Scott Hattok on the first team in 2019.

Two of the best lineman in the nation earn All @MountainWest honors ⛽⚡ pic.twitter.com/hLSusQvu7s — BEAT ARMY (@AF_Football) December 15, 2020

Laufenberg and Ferguson were each named to the watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, recognizing 85 standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conference and independents. Air Force is one of 17 schools with multiple players selected. The pair spearheaded the offensive line to the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll. The Joe Moore Award recognizes the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.

The offensive line has paved the way for Air Force to lead the Mountain West and rank second in the nation in rushing with a 336 average. The Falcons lead the conference and are fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed with two. Air Force leads the Mountain West and is fourth nationally in time of possession with a 34:29 mark.

Senior offensive lineman Kyle Krepsz, sophomore fullback Brad Roberts and senior defensive lineman George Silvanic all earned honorable mention honors. Krepsz makes it three offensive lineman honored. Roberts leads the Falcons in rushing this season with 378 yards and five touchdowns. His 126.0 per-game average would lead the conference in rushing, but he is not qualified due to playing in only three games. Silvanic leads the Falcons in tackles for loss with 4.0, sacks with 2.5 and is second on the team in total tackles with 23.

The Falcons close the regular season Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. MT at Army in a winner-take-all battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force seeks its record 21st CIC trophy.

