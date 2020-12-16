AdAmAn preps for 99th climb and an extra-special fireworks show on Pikes Peak to honor the history of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The AdAmAn club is inching closer to the centennial mark when it comes to an annual tradition to fire a midnight blast of fireworks to help the Pikes Peak community welcome in the New Year. On top of that, this year’s celebration will include an extra fireworks show before midnight to celebrate the 150th birthday for Colorado Springs.

The club has been making the trek up Pikes Peak since 1922, with this year marking the 99th climb.

For those new to the Pikes Peak Region, the AdAmAn club shared the history behind the tradition in a press release sent out on Tuesday:

“The club started when Fred Barr (who built Barr Trail) and four of his adventurous friends (Fred Morath, Ed Morath, Willis Magee and Harry Standley) made a New Year’s Eve trek to the summit sponsored by the Gazette Telegraph and called the “Gazette Telegraph New Year’s Eve Watch Party.” At 9 pm the group fired a signal rocket to let all know they had arrived safely and all was well. In response, the city electrician, Joe Caldwell, dipped the lights of the city and, future member, John Garrett fired rockets from the roof of the Gazette Telegraph building. At midnight, in the middle of a short blizzard, they shot 175 pounds of rockets and flares which they had carried to the summit.”

The club adds a new member each year, thus the name of the group “AdAmAn.” (Ad - A - mAn with the A’s capitalized to depict mountains).

The 103rd, and newest member, is Thomas Lear. Lear is a retired Air Force Lt. Col. and pas instructor at the Air Force Academy. om has volunteered extensively for local organizations including Friends of the Peak, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.

The climb will be a bit different this year due to COVID-19. The club is taking extra precautions including splitting up into two smaller groups.

A fireworks fund has been set up for the “sesquicentennial celebration” for the City of Colorado Springs and an extra-special fireworks show. A 9 p.m. display on Dec. 31 this year will feature 150 fireworks to honor the city’s history. Click here for more information.

In honor of the anniversary, the AdAmAn Club will shoot off 150 fireworks at 9:00 pm. A few moments after the 150 fireworks have completed, five more shells will be fired in honor of the original "Frozen Five" members of the club. The Club is grateful to The El Pomar Foundation for helping to fund this year's Sesquicentennial fireworks display.

Later, at the stroke of midnight, and weather permitting, the club will greet the New Year with their usual spectacular fireworks display from the 14,115-foot summit.

