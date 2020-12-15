Advertisement

WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Conservationists call it a turtle tsunami.

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video this week showing tens of thousands of wiggling giant South American river turtle hatchlings breaking out of their shells in recent weeks.

“Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later,” said a release from the WCS.

A tweet from the organization said another 8,000 hatched on Dec. 1.

The WCS Brazil is managing the mass hatchings of the endangered species and protecting the hatching beaches.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is most fragile phase,” according to Said Camila Ferrara with WCS Brazil.

“In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The hatchings took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve.

The giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio
No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

Latest News

Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19