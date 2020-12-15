Advertisement

Southern Colorado student not letting COVID-19 get in the way of her dream of becoming a nurse

Raina Ward is pursing her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner to help kids with kidney...
Raina Ward is pursing her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner to help kids with kidney disease.(Terrina/ Raina Ward)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAQUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school senior from Saguache County has a dream to be a nurse and is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in her way. Raina Ward tells 11 news she has been working to be a nurse since her freshman year in high school, but she has always wanted to be in the healthcare field.

Ward’s mother is a nurse and credits her for her interest in the profession, as well as the many nurses she has come into contact with over the last few years. Ward says she has had to deal with health issues herself and wants to help others going through the same thing even in the middle of a pandemic. “It doesn’t scare me if anything it makes me want to go into it more to be able to help. In all technicality I would be high risk because of my medical issues but that’s not going to set me back from being able to help people that are worse off than I am. Even if I were to get COVID-19, I’d still have that drive to help” says Ward.

Ward graduates in December 2020 and plans to apply to the CSU Pueblo Nursing program. Her ultimate goal is to be a nurse practitioner to help kids who are dealing with kidney disease.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio
No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

Latest News

"Deployable Morgue Unit."
‘Deployable morgue unit’ activated in Pueblo County as number of COVID-19 deaths increase
D-20 logo.
D-20 releases plan for second semester with all students starting remotely
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Missing at-risk senior. He no longer has a beard.
MISSING: At-risk senior with dementia last seen in Cripple Creek Monday morning