Southern Colorado student not letting COVID-19 get in the way of her dream of becoming a nurse

SAQUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school senior from Saguache County has a dream to be a nurse and is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in her way. Raina Ward tells 11 news she has been working to be a nurse since her freshman year in high school, but she has always wanted to be in the healthcare field.

Ward’s mother is a nurse and credits her for her interest in the profession, as well as the many nurses she has come into contact with over the last few years. Ward says she has had to deal with health issues herself and wants to help others going through the same thing even in the middle of a pandemic. “It doesn’t scare me if anything it makes me want to go into it more to be able to help. In all technicality I would be high risk because of my medical issues but that’s not going to set me back from being able to help people that are worse off than I am. Even if I were to get COVID-19, I’d still have that drive to help” says Ward.

Ward graduates in December 2020 and plans to apply to the CSU Pueblo Nursing program. Her ultimate goal is to be a nurse practitioner to help kids who are dealing with kidney disease.

