Negative COVID test, traveler affidavit now required for overnight stay in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up for anyone hoping to visit Pitkin County this winter: there are now a few extra steps you will need to take before your trip.

Home to Aspen and world-renown skiing, the county says it is enacting a new travel order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases as the winter season ramps up.

Until further notice, all travelers planning to spend one or more nights in the county must complete an online traveler affidavit prior to their arrival, as well as meet the following criteria:

- Tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the trip

- Be symptom-free for the 10 days prior to the trip

- Quarantine for 10 days if a test has not been completed, or until you are confirmed negative if a test was taken prior to the trip but you have not gotten your results at the time of arrival.

Failure to comply could result in a $5,000 fine. Children 10 and older are included in the health order.

More information on the county’s travel order, including frequently asked questions and a link to the travel affidavit, can be found here.

