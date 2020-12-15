Advertisement

Negative COVID test, traveler affidavit now required for overnight stay in Pitkin County

(WRDW)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up for anyone hoping to visit Pitkin County this winter: there are now a few extra steps you will need to take before your trip.

Home to Aspen and world-renown skiing, the county says it is enacting a new travel order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases as the winter season ramps up.

Until further notice, all travelers planning to spend one or more nights in the county must complete an online traveler affidavit prior to their arrival, as well as meet the following criteria:

- Tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the trip

- Be symptom-free for the 10 days prior to the trip

- Quarantine for 10 days if a test has not been completed, or until you are confirmed negative if a test was taken prior to the trip but you have not gotten your results at the time of arrival.

Failure to comply could result in a $5,000 fine. Children 10 and older are included in the health order.

More information on the county’s travel order, including frequently asked questions and a link to the travel affidavit, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio
No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

Latest News

12.15.20
Snow early this morning
12.15.20
Cold morning with snow
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Colorado
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Colorado
Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room