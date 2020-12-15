MISSING: At-risk senior with dementia last seen in Cripple Creek Monday morning

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating an at-risk senior.

Dennis Buschman, 75, was last seen in Cripple Creek on Monday at about 11 in the morning. A photo of Buschman is at the top of this article, however the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting he no longer has a beard.

According to the sheriff’s office, Buschman has dementia and needs medication.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 75 y/o Dennis Buschman?

5’10", 195 lbs.

No longer has beard as shown in pic.

Last seen wearing blue plaid flannel,

blue hat w/rocky mtn cancer label, jeans, sketcher sneakers.

Has dementia & needs his medications

Last seen 11AM 12/14/20 in cripple creek. #MISSING pic.twitter.com/0hrDkPctqP — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 15, 2020

