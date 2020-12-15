Advertisement

MISSING: At-risk senior with dementia last seen in Cripple Creek Monday morning

Missing at-risk senior. He no longer has a beard.
Missing at-risk senior. He no longer has a beard.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating an at-risk senior.

Dennis Buschman, 75, was last seen in Cripple Creek on Monday at about 11 in the morning. A photo of Buschman is at the top of this article, however the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting he no longer has a beard.

According to the sheriff’s office, Buschman has dementia and needs medication.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

