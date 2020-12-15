Advertisement

McConnell congratulates Biden on victory, acknowledging him as president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect on...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
By CBS News
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CBS) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect for the first time on Tuesday, more than a month after Biden won the presidential election. McConnell waited until the Electoral College formally voted to elect Biden on Monday, officially finalizing the election results.

“Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

The majority leader also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on her victory as vice president-elect.

“Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time,” McConnell said.

President Trump has refused to concede, even as dozens of lawsuits brought by his campaign challenging the outcome have failed, and the Supreme Court has twice declined to hear cases seeking to overturn the election results. The president continues to falsely insist that the election was rigged, promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud. More than 100 Republican members of the House endorsed one of the lawsuits rejected by the Supreme Court that sought to overturn the election results in four states.

However, more congressional Republicans have begun acknowledging that Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Senate Majority Whip John Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, told reporters on Monday that it was time to “move on.”

“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election. But in the end at some point you have to face the music. And I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on,” Thune said. Biden received 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump.

GOP Senator John Cornyn, a close ally of McConnell, told reporters on Monday that he believed it would be a “bad mistake” for Republican lawmakers to attempt to challenge the election outcome when Congress formally counts and certifies the results next year.

“I think there comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts you’ve been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You got to have a winner. You got to have a loser,” Cornyn said.

A wave of Republican lawmakers on Monday acknowledged Biden’s victory. Senator Mike Braun said in a statement that “the Electoral College has cast their votes and selected Joe Biden as the President-elect.” Senator Rob Portman similarly said that “the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito told reporters that it’s “time to turn the page and begin a new administration.”

McConnell said in his speech on the Senate floor that he looks forward to “finishing our next 36 days strong with President Trump.” Congress must pass an omnibus spending measure before government funding runs out on December 18, and lawmakers are also working on a coronavirus relief package, both of which would need to be signed by Mr. Trump to become law.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio
No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
All states have certified results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of a Dec. 14 meeting...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy team, as federal agencies start talking to his...
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win