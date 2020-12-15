Advertisement

Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo

Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect Arien Disher(Mug from CPW, photo from PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers worked alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to bring in a man suspected of homicide.

According to CPW, a tech with the state agency was out in the Lake Pueblo State Wildlife area when he stopped to help a stranded motorist. The area is off Highway 96 and west of Pueblo. When the tech called in the man’s license, an arrest warrant was discovered out of Cheyenne County.

Aerien Luc Disher was taken into custody and is suspected of homicide. 11 News has reached out to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the case.

