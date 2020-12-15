Harrison School District 2 returning to in-person classes after holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison school district 2 will bring students back in classrooms after their holiday break.

Many other districts though have considered shifting to more, or all, remote classes, because of pandemic concerns.

District 2′s superintendent Wendy Birhanzel says, D-2 is doing away with hybrid learning.

“We tried some hybrid this semester, and it just did not work for our students or our families,” she said. “Coming 2 days a week, and being home 3 days a week was just not consistent enough for our students and for our families.”

Hybrid learning was what most Colorado Springs area school districts tried for during the first half of the school year, per guidance from the El Paso County Health Department. There were variations between districts, but the general goal was to limit the number of people inside schools by dividing students into groups that alternated in-person time and remote learning time.

Birhanzel adds, whether part time or full time, at-home learning is not available to everyone.

“It’s kind of a privilege if mom or someone can stay home with you, an no every family has that option, and so we really need to offer the in person learning for families that need that.”

About 80% of students are expected to return in person in early 2021, while 20% of parents opted to have their child do e-learing at home. The students coming returning in-person will be brought back in phases starting January 19th with Kindergarten through 5th graders. A new group of students will be brought in every 2 weeks until all in-person students are back by the end of February.

District 2 worked with The El Paso County Health Department on their plan to return to in person learning.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.