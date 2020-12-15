Advertisement

Trial date set for suspect in Kelsie Schelling disappearance

Donthe Lucas
Donthe Lucas(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly eight years after a Colorado woman went missing, a trial date has been set for the man suspected in her disappearance.

It’s been a long road towards justice for family and friends of Kelsie Schelling, who saw years go by without an arrest in the case before Schelling’s boyfriend Donthe Lucas was charged in 2017. Since Lucas’ arrest, the trial has been pushed back four times.

Schelling went missing in February of 2013 when she was heading to Pueblo from Denver to see Lucas about her pregnancy. To date, her body still has not been found.

11 News has learned the trial will begin Jan. 25, 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances involving the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent trial pushback earlier this year was due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

