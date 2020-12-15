‘Deployable morgue unit’ activated in Pueblo County as number of COVID-19 deaths increase

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Coroner announced on Tuesday the “Deployable Morgue Unit” has been activated.

“The unit is staged and operating in support of the Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the County,” Coroner Brian Cotter wrote on Twitter. “It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.”

The coroner would not share if the unit was in use as of Monday. The reason for activating the unit is because of an increase in deaths.

The following information is from the Pueblo City-County Health Department on the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county:

Dec. 14: 5 deaths

Dec. 13 0 deaths

Dec. 12: 4 deaths

Dec. 11: 7 deaths

Dec. 10: 5 deaths

Dec. 9: 26 deaths

Dec. 8: 15 deaths

The total number of deaths since March 2020 is 224.

11 News has reached out the Pueblo City-County Health Department for more insight on the unit.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.