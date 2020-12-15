Advertisement

‘Deployable morgue unit’ activated in Pueblo County as number of COVID-19 deaths increase

"Deployable Morgue Unit."
"Deployable Morgue Unit."(Pueblo County Coroner)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Coroner announced on Tuesday the “Deployable Morgue Unit” has been activated.

“The unit is staged and operating in support of the Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the County,” Coroner Brian Cotter wrote on Twitter. “It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.”

The coroner would not share if the unit was in use as of Monday. The reason for activating the unit is because of an increase in deaths.

The following information is from the Pueblo City-County Health Department on the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county:

Dec. 14: 5 deaths

Dec. 13 0 deaths

Dec. 12: 4 deaths

Dec. 11: 7 deaths

Dec. 10: 5 deaths

Dec. 9: 26 deaths

Dec. 8: 15 deaths

The total number of deaths since March 2020 is 224.

11 News has reached out the Pueblo City-County Health Department for more insight on the unit.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado clarifies mask order: People in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room
Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night; driver ID’d
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio
No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

Latest News

D-20 logo.
D-20 releases plan for second semester with all students starting remotely
Raina Ward is pursing her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner to help kids with kidney...
Southern Colorado student not letting COVID-19 get in the way of her dream of becoming a nurse
Homicide suspect Arien Disher
Homicide suspect caught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers along with deputies west of Pueblo
Missing at-risk senior. He no longer has a beard.
MISSING: At-risk senior with dementia last seen in Cripple Creek Monday morning