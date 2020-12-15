Deadly crash on Highway 50 west of Pueblo Monday night

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol was investigating a deadly crash on Highway 50 Monday night.

Troopers received the call just after 5:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash west of Pueblo. Eastbound Highway 50 was closed between Stonecity Road and MucCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West. One person died on scene, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Details on the status of anyone else were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

