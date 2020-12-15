Colorado clarifies mask order, people in a public indoor space must wear a mask but don’t have to if they are completely alone in a room

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor amended an executive order when it comes to the requirement of masks.

The mask mandate in Colorado has been in place for months now and was recently extended another 30 days. On Monday, the governor’s office sent out a news release to “clarify a common question.”

Click here to read a list of Frequently Asked Questions and answers from the state.

The release reads as follows:

“Gov. Polis amended an Executive Order requiring individuals to wear a mask. The purpose of the amendment is to clarify a common question that individuals in a Public Indoor Space must wear masks, even if standing or sitting still. It also clarifies that individuals who are completely alone in a room do not need to wear a mask.”

A message at the end of the release states that about 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently contagious with COVID-19.

You can read the amendment by clicking here.

